Macron’s special envoy Chevenement eyes visit to Russia in spring

PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s special representative for relations with Russia Jean-Pierre Chevenement has expressed his intention to pay a visit to Russia in spring to discuss prospects for developing French-Russian cooperation in all areas, he said Wednesday.
"I am planning to travel to Moscow in early spring to discuss opportunities to make further steps in cooperation on technology development," the envoy said. He also intends to debate "issues of outer space, digital technologies and various possible forms of cooperation" during his visit. "We should make Europe a continent of peace, which involves a broad dialogue with Russia. President Emmanuel Macron should be largely credited for taking up this initiative," he underlined.
He particularly talked about the cultural cooperation between France and Russia. "A few weeks ago, the Russian Seasons opened in Paris," he recalled. "Moreover, the Louis Vuitton Foundation hosted a very successful exhibition of Sergei Shchukin’s collection," he added.
Speaking of the French-Russian cooperation in education, Chevenement recalled, "Around 5,000 Russian students are studying in France, while approximately 300 French students are studying in Russian universities", adding, "a few hundreds of thousands of Russians speak French.".