Macron’s special envoy Chevenement eyes visit to Russia in spring

PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s special representative for relations with Russia Jean-Pierre Chevenement has expressed his intention to pay a visit to Russia in spring to discuss prospects for developing French-Russian cooperation in all areas, he said Wednesday.

"I am planning to travel to Moscow in early spring to discuss opportunities to make further steps in cooperation on technology development," the envoy said. He also intends to debate "issues of outer space, digital technologies and various possible forms of cooperation" during his visit. "We should make Europe a continent of peace, which involves a broad dialogue with Russia. President Emmanuel Macron should be largely credited for taking up this initiative," he underlined.