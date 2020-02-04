UN to mobilize all necessary resources to respond to coronavirus outbreak — Guterres

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 4. /TASS/. The United Nations Organization is trying to mobilize all necessary resources to respond to the outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a press conference at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

"So, as it is evident this has been an epidemic situation that has been growing in an extremely meaningful way, I believe that China has mobilized enormous resources and enormous capacity to respond. And we have, of course, full recognition of that effort," Guterres said. "But the dimension of the crisis is such that all efforts are sometimes insufficient, and China itself was the first to recognize that there were some difficulties and shortcomings in the response," he added.

When asked about whether the UN Security Council would consider the situation with the new coronavirus in the same way as the Ebola epidemic was considered in 2014, Guterres said: "The Ebola situation was a different situation, because in Ebola, you have a security problem in the same area. This is different... this is an epidemic. It's not usually the Security Council that deals with that." "But [Director-General of the World Health Organization] Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus] will be entirely at the disposal of the Security Council, the General Assembly or whatever UN body for whatever purpose that is considered necessary," he added.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latest reports, over 20,400 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll surpassed 420.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.