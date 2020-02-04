WHO chief calls on international community to share coronavirus data

GENEVA, February 4. /TASS/. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has addressed health ministers of WHO member states, requesting that they provide in-depth information about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"I call on all Member States to share detailed information with WHO - including epidemiological, clinical severity and the results of community studies and investigations," the WHO Twitter account quoted him as saying on Tuesday. "This is the responsibility of all countries under the International Health Regulations."

Risks of further global proliferation of the novel coronavirus is still high, the WHO quoted its Director General as saying.

"Of course, the risk of it becoming more widespread globally remains high. Now is the moment for all countries to be preparing themselves," the WHO said.

According to Ghebreyesus, 99% of all cases were registered in China and 97% of lethal cases were reported from China’s Hubei province.