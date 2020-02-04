Sweden hopes for Russian support of its plans as OSCE chair

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia is playing a key role in international cooperation in the OSCE framework and Sweden is hoping Russia will back its plans when Sweden assumes chairmanship in the organization in 2021, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters Tuesday following talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Sweden will chair the OSCE in 2021, this is a role that we attach great importance to," she said. "I informed Minister Lavrov about our plans for the upcoming chairmanship, we expect Russia to support its implementation." "The organization is doing a vital task, being a leading forum to debate issues of security policy in Europe. Evidently, Russia is playing a key role to have this cooperation functioning."

The Swedish diplomat also noted that Stockholm welcomes broader contacts between the Swedish and Russian people.

"Sweden’s government wants to foster contacts between the Swedish and Russians. I know that many Swedes are interested in Russia and would like to learn more about our neighboring nation, we encourage these intentions," she stressed. "An opinion poll showed that 74% of Russians have a positive view of Sweden. These are fantastic numbers."