Ukraine’s top diplomat says ‘very big’ prisoner swap with Donbass is in the works

"We are indeed preparing a new swap. We are still believe that it is possible to complete an ‘all-for-all’ swap soon," Ukrinform news agency quotes him as saying.

At the same time, he voiced hope that an agreement with Russia to swap people who were found guilty of crimes and those who are being investigated now will also be fulfilled. Pristaiko is hoping that the swap will be "very big, a mass one," which will "have a place for Crimean Tatars."

On Monday, February 3, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the specific date for the upcoming swap with Donbass will be revealed shortly. Moreover, the Ukrainian leader noted that negotiations are also ongoing with the Russian side regarding convicted and investigated Ukrainians in Russia. "The work also started there. I am sure that [swap] dates will be released soon and society will see the lists," Zelensky concluded, clarifying that Crimean Tatars make up the bulk of the list.