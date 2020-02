MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not decline an invitation to attend the events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism no matter who represents Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told reporters on Tuesday.

"The president has accepted the invitation to the events to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day. We don’t know who exactly will be present from Israel. It makes no difference to us," he said.