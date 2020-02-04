First plane of Russian Aerospace Forces heading for China to evacuate Russian nationals

MOSCOW, February 4./TASS/. A first plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from an airfield of the Eastern Military District earlier on Tuesday, heading for China to evacuate Russian nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

The plane is carrying military medics and virologists of the Defense Ministry with diagnostic and personal protective equipment, as well as necessary medicines.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that China had given a go ahead to the Russian planes to repatriate Russian nationals from China.

A group of five Aerospace Forces planes will be engaged in the evacuation operation upon instructions from President Vladimir Putin. The planes are now stationed at an airfield in the Eastern Military District. According to the Russian Embassy to China, there are 341 Russian nationals in the Hubei province, of whom 183 have contacted the embassy. As many as 132 Russian nationals said they wanted to return home, Denisov specified. None of the Russians has been infected. The evacuation will begin overnight to Wednesday.

The pneumonia outbreak has hit all Chinese regions, including the cities of Beijing and Shanghai, but the epidemic’s epicenter is the Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. The quarantined city accommodates a large number of foreigners.

Ambassador Denisov compared the situation in Wuhan to martial law. On January 23, the Chinese authorities imposed a ban on entering or leaving the city. All transport hubs were closed, including the airport, which is one of the biggest transfer hubs in the region.

A temporary airport ramp has been arranged for five Aerospace Forces’ Il-76 planes at Baikal Airport in Ulan-Ude (Buryatia). They will refuel there on the way back before flying further into central Russia. The Russian Healthcare Ministry said a site had been arranged for accommodating the evacuated Russian nationals, without disclosing where. Medics, epidemiologists and rheumatologists will be dispatched there later on Tuesday to consult the medics who will be monitoring the health of the people put in quarantine.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The infecting agent was identified as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also reported from 23 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Canada, the United States and Thailand. The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

By now, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 20,400, with more than 420 killed by this coronavirus. Fatalities were reported outside mainland China.