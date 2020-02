MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. As many as 132 Russians have said they are willing to be evacuated from China where an outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been recorded, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters at a news conference in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

According to Denisov, 82 of them are in the city of Wuhan, most of them - about two-thirds - are students.