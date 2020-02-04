Ankara, Moscow seek to ease tensions in Idlib

ANKARA, February 4. /TASS/. Ankara and Russia are taking steps to ease tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We seek to put an end to these conflicts together with Russia, like we did within the Astana and Sochi processes. We cannot put up with attacks on our forces, so we took retaliatory measures in Idlib and we will continue to act this way," he pointed out.

According to Cavusoglu, Ankara and Moscow "would like to ensure a permanent ceasefire and pave the way for a political solution."