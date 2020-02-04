Terrorists attack several oil and gas facilities in Syria’s Homs, says minister

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Terrorists have shelled oil and gas refineries in Syria’s Homs, Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told SANA news agency.

"Terrorist formations have once again attacked Syrian oil and gas facilities, causing material damage," he said. The minister informed that the Ebla Gas Factory, the South Central Region Gas Factory, the al-Rayyan Gas Station and the Homs Refinery had come under attack.

"Firefighting brigades and civil defense forces were able to contain the fires that resulted from the attack," Ghanim said. "Technical teams have started damage assessment and maintenance works." The minister did not provide any data regarding injuries or casualties.

On December 21, 2019, terrorists used drones to attack several oil and gas refineries in Syria’s Homs province, causing material damage. There were no reports of casualties. The facilities were repaired within a week.