Top Russian, Swedish diplomats to discuss bilateral issues, situation in Syria

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde will discuss on Tuesday international problems and a wide range of bilateral issues, including cooperation between Moscow and Stockholm in regional organizations in northern Europe and in the Arctic. Linde is paying a working visit to the Russian capital on February 4-5 at the invitation of her Russian counterpart.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in a statement on Monday that Moscow was in favor of good-neighborly relations and cooperation with Stockholm in areas of mutual interest, including, the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

"We are ready to facilitate the Russian-Swedish political dialogue and practical cooperation to the extent that Sweden is ready to do so," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "We are guided by the premise that the differences in the assessment of certain events by Moscow and Stockholm should not be an obstacle to dialogue and a constructive search for solutions to existing issues."