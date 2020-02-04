G7 nations to join forces to fight novel coronavirus

BERLIN, February 4. /TASS/. Members of the G7 group of nations (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan) agreed to coordinate their efforts in preventing the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV from spreading, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

"The ministers have agreed to coordinate their actions as thoroughly as possible <...>, including protective measures, research of the new virus, cooperation with the World Health Organization, the European Union and China," Germany’s DPA news agency quoted Spahn as saying.

"The only correct way to address this emergency is to join forces on the international and the European level," he added.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. This new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in another 23 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as an international emergency.

As of Tuesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in China exceeded 17,000 people, more than 360 of them died. One more fatality was reported outside China - in the Philippines.