French president calls for arms control talks with Russia, US

WARSAW, February 3. /TASS/. During his visit to Poland on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for holding arms control talks with Russia and the United States.

"France <…> wants to once again assume responsibility within the framework of a concrete dialogue on issues of arms control, especially on [weapons] that can strike Europe," the French president said at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda. "We should reverse the current situation, due to which we find ourselves in the state of international anomie. We need to reinstate reliable rules and procedures, and, being of the parties at the negotiating table, to protect [European Union] countries."

The French leader said that discussions on the issue should be organized regularly, adding that "Moscow failed to observe the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in past years," and Washington simply terminated it without consulting with European partners.

"Why should we accept a situation when a treaty on weapons that can strike us is handled by two powers, who either fail to observe it or withdraw from it without consulting us," Macron added.

Macron said that his country’s policy was "neither pro-Russian, nor anti-Russian," but "pro-European."

"I can see very well that Russia is Europe, although it’s not part of the European Union. But they are our neighbors. We absolutely don’t want a situation in which conflicts or misunderstandings accumulate in our relations with Russia," he said. "France views security and stability of Europe and European partners as its absolute priority."

Emerging opportunities

On August 2, 2019, the United States formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate range (1,000-5,000 kilometers) and shorter range (500-1,000 kilometers). The US motivated its actions by Russia’s alleged refusal to comply with the American ultimatum-like demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated as violating the INF Treaty. Moscow vehemently dismissed all accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles are within the parameters allowed by the treaty and laid counterclaims to Washington.

Responding to a question from TASS on November 4, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would like to conclude a new arms control treaty with Russia, China and, possibly, several more states.

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. Putin said he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response. The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient.".