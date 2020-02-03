Unidentified drone downed at distance from Russian Hmeymim base in Syria

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. An unidentified small drone approaching Russia’s air base at Syria’s Hmeymim from the Mediterranean was downed by the base’s Pantsyr missile defense system, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, an unidentified small unmanned aerial vehicle was stopped by the airbase’s radars when it was approaching the Russian base from the northeastern part of the Mediterranean Sea after dark.

"The target was destroyed by the Panstyr-S missiles at a distance from the airbase. No one was hurt. No material damage was done," the ministry said, adding that the airbase is operating routinely.