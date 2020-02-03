Czech leader Milos Zeman to attend Victory Day celebrations on Moscow

KAZAN, February 3. /TASS/. A Czech delegation headed by President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, 2020, Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka told TASS on Monday.

"Mr. President Milos Zeman will attend [the celebrations] with a delegation," he said.

It was reported earlier that Zeman might reconsider his plans to visit Moscow in May 2020 due to Russia’s comments on the Czech parliament’s bill regarding Warsaw Pact troops entering Czechoslovakia in August 1968.

The Czech leader criticized the statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 18, 2019, which says that the Czech parliament’s adoption of a bill declaring August 21 the Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Invasion and Subsequent Occupation by Warsaw Pact Troops "will hardly be conductive to successful bilateral cooperation." Russian diplomats said they learned about the adoption of the bill with "deep regret." "An approach of this kind on the part of our partners contradicts our bilateral agreements, sealed by the Russian-Czech Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation (August 26, 1993), in which the sides express their desire ‘to ultimately close the books on totalitarian past, related to the unacceptable use of force against Czechoslovakia in 1968 and further unjustified presence of Soviet troops on the territory of Czechoslovakia,’" the ministry said.

On January 28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow had sent out invitations for world leaders to attend the Victory Day celebrations "a long time ago." According to him, Kremlin currently refrains from publishing the list of world leaders who have confirmed their participation in the celebratory events.

The celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War will take place on May 9, 2020 in Moscow. Russia has sent invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as a number of European leaders. Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia are among those who confirmed their attendance.