China not yet shared new virus strain with Russia, says Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Chinese side has not yet shared the new coronavirus strain with Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

"I would like to say that our specialists are working in this area. The Chinese side has not given us a possibility to use its data in what concerns the vaccine or the strain. So, we are working on this problem using available sources and what we have at the moment," she said.