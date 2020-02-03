Global efforts to halt coronavirus outbreak in pictures

Employees disinfecting ticket gates in hopes to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea © AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Medical staff of Concorde hospital transferring medical supplies from a helicopter in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China © EPA-EFE/YFC

A doorman distributing hand sanitizing liquid for visitors at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand © AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Workers cleaning an area, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand © EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

People wearing face masks pray near posters warning about a new coronavirus at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea © AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

An Afghan health worker measuring the temperature of a passenger at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan © AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea © AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

A doctor from the Health Ministry speaks o people at the bus station where she hands them written information about the coronavirus in Quito, Ecuador © AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

Students sanitizing hands before their morning class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia © AP Photo/Heng Sinith

Passengers are seen at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down in the UK following an announcement that the airline was suspending all flights to and from mainland China © Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Employees of the airport's epidemiological surveillance at a medical aid station at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, Russia © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Passengers arriving from Changsha screened for the new type of coronavirus upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi, Kenya © AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi