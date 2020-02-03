In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization about the 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Besides China, 23 other nations, including Russia, reported infection cases. The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak. The total number of infected exceeded 17,000 people, more than 360 people died. One lethal case has been registered outside China, in the Philippines. Global efforts to halt coronavirus outbreak — in this gallery by TASS.
Global efforts to halt coronavirus outbreak in pictures
According to recent data, over 17,200 cases of patients infected with the virus and more than 360 deaths have been confirmed in China
Employees disinfecting ticket gates in hopes to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Medical staff of Concorde hospital transferring medical supplies from a helicopter in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China© EPA-EFE/YFC
A doorman distributing hand sanitizing liquid for visitors at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand© AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe
Workers cleaning an area, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand© EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People wearing face masks pray near posters warning about a new coronavirus at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
An Afghan health worker measuring the temperature of a passenger at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
A doctor from the Health Ministry speaks o people at the bus station where she hands them written information about the coronavirus in Quito, Ecuador© AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
Students sanitizing hands before their morning class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia© AP Photo/Heng Sinith
Passengers are seen at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down in the UK following an announcement that the airline was suspending all flights to and from mainland China© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Employees of the airport's epidemiological surveillance at a medical aid station at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, Russia© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Passengers arriving from Changsha screened for the new type of coronavirus upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi, Kenya© AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi
People in protective gear perform medical checks on Italians who were stranded in Wuhan under quarantine measures to contain the coronavirus, after landing at Mario De Bernardi military airport in Pratica di Mare, south of Rome, Italy© EPA-EFE
