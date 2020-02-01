Pompeo arrives in Kazakhstan for talks on bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN, February 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on Saturday to hold talks on bilateral and regional cooperation along with international issues, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov said.

"Pompeo has arrived in Kazakhstan," he told reporters.

During the visit, Pompeo is scheduled to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. The talks will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation along with the pressing global issues.