Russia’s S7 Airlines to organize charter flights to bring back its passengers

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. As Russia suspended regular air service with China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Russia’s S7 air carrier will organize charter flights to help its passengers return home, the company said on Saturday.

Starting from February 1, Russia suspends all air service with China, with Aeroflot regular flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, and four Chinese airlines’ flights to Moscow being the only exceptions from the ban. Russian airlines will be allowed to perform charter flights to China starting from February 1.

"In line with the Russian transport ministry’s decree, S7 Airlines will cancel all its regular flights from Russia to Chinese cities starting from February 1, 2020, and from China to Russian cities from February 2," the company said. "In order to bring passengers back, charter flights will be organized."

According to the company, only Russian citizens will be allowed to buy tickets to flights from China, and only Chinese citizens will be allowed to book flights from Russia. In all other cases, passengers will receive full compensation of their ticket costs.

S7 Airlines performs flights from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to Beijing, Urumqi and Hong Kong; from Vladivostok - to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong; from Irkutsk - to Beijing, Guangzhou and Hong Kong; from Krasnoyarsk and Ulan Ude to Beijing.

On December 31, 2019 the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, a major trading and industrial center with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7. Apart from China cases of the disease have been confirmed in 21 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an international emergency. By now the total number of those infected by the new coronavirus in China has exceeded 9,800. More than 200 patients died.