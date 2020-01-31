Russian airlines to switch to charter flights to China from Feb. 1 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian air carriers will switch from regular to charter flights to China overnight to February 1, the Russian transport ministry’s press service said on Friday.

New type of coronavirus spreads faster than SARS, but is less deadly, WHO says

"Starting from 00:00 on February 1, Russian air carriers performing flights to China will switch to charter flights. As a result, the number of flight and departure date and time may be changed. The carriers will post relevant information on their websites," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Russia’s civil aviation watchdog would set up a committee to monitor Russia-China flights.

"In order to monitor the transportation of Russian and foreign citizens to and from the Chinese territory, a task group has been set up at the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya). It is chaired by Rosaviatsiya head Alexander Neradko," it said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the special task team for the prevention of import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in Russia, said that all Russian citizens who wish to leave the Hubei Province would be evacuated. According to preliminary estimates, there are 641 Russians in Hubei, including 300 of them in the province’s capital city Wuhan. Upon arrival in Russia they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Starting February 1, Russia will suspend all air service with China, with Aeroflot regular flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, and four Chinese airlines’ flights to Moscow being the only exceptions from the ban.

All Aeroflot and Chinese airlines flights will be conducted from Terminal F of Sheremetyevo airport, while all other flights will be redirected to other terminals.

The Chinese authorities on December 31, 2019 told the World Health Organization there was an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, a major trading and industrial center with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7. Apart from China cases of the disease have been confirmed in 21 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an international emergency. By now the total number of those infected by the new coronavirus in China has exceeded 9,800. More than 200 patients died.