Moscow notifies Beijing it begins to evacuate Russians from Hubei Province

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has notified the Chinese authorities it is beginning the evacuation of Russians from Hubei Province in the light of the an outbreak of the coronavirus-related pneumonia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in Twitter. The notification was made through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the special task team for the prevention of import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in Russia, said that all Russian citizens who wish to leave Hubei Province would be evacuated. According to preliminary estimates, there are 341 Russians in Hubei, including 300 of them in the province’s capital city Wuhan. Upon arrival in Russia they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Chinese authorities on December 31, 2019 told the World Health Organization there was an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, a major trading and industrial center with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7. Apart from China cases of the disease have been confirmed in 21 countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an international emergency. By now the total number of those infected by the new coronavirus in China has exceeded 9,800. More than 200 victims died.