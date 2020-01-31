Serbia to continue developing relations with Russia and China despite West’s concerns

BELGRDE, January 31. /TASS/. Serbia has excellent relations with Russia and China and will continue developing them, following the example of leading European countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a joint press conference with EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel on Friday.

"We talked about the relations with Russia and China and I said that we have good relations but we are on the European path and do not conceal this before our Russian and Chinese partners. But we have good, excellent cooperation with the Russians and the Chinese and we will continue developing this cooperation," the Serbian president said.

"Of course, our cooperation is not even as good as that which Germany, France, Austria and other strong European countries have [with Russia and China] and sometimes we have 1,000 times lesser cooperation and we expect these European countries to help us even more develop cooperation with Russia and China similar to what they have. Although, for some reasons unknown to me, they express their concern from time to time over our relations," Vucic went on to say.

The Serbian leader also recalled that Pristina had not fulfilled the Brussels accords, for which the European Union acted as a guarantor. According to Vucic, 2,500 days have elapsed since the Brussels agreements were adopted and Serbia has honored its commitments while the other side has done nothing.

Vucic also said he had proposed to Borrel to discuss the possibility of non-standard decisions in developing cooperation, for example, to remove trade barriers between the EU and the region or inside the region. The Serbian president said that Serbia was the region’s leader in the economic growth rates, with its GDP expanding 4.1%.

Serbia’s foreign policy stipulates maintaining friendly relations with Russia and China and also developing ties with the European Union and the United States. Belgrade intends to maintain its military neutrality status, refusing to join NATO and other military blocs. This position causes the West’s negative response. Western countries have numerously hinted that Serbia’s Euro-integration is possible, if the Balkan country fulfils two conditions: recognizes Kosovo's independence and terminates friendly relations with Russia. Nonetheless, Belgrade refuses to join the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions, despite the West’s pressure.