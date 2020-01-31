Ukrainian president hails US as key ally in protecting sovereignty

"The US was, is and will remain our key ally in protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty," he pointed out. According to Zelensky, Ukraine "very much appreciates President Trump’s efforts."

"Today, I expressed hope that the US will take a more active part in the peace settlement process in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea," Zelensky went on to say. "We also grateful to the US for boosting cooperation between Ukraine and NATO. On the whole, relations between Kiev and Washington remain strong as they are based on full trust, mutual understanding and long-term common interests," he added.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Pompeo for US military aid and welcomed Washington’s assistance in reforming the Ukrainian armed forces. "We are ready to promote new forms of defense partnership with the United States," Zelensky noted, mentioning a contract to purchase US-made Javelin missiles.

The Ukrainian head of state also pointed "to active cooperation with our US partners in reforming our defense industry." "I am confident that it will give impetus to mutually beneficial ties with top US defense companies. I also thanked the US for its effective policies that help us combat challenges, particularly in the area of energy security and issues concerning Nord Stream 2," Zelensky said.