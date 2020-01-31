Additional measures to fight new coronavirus to be discussed on Jan. 31 — Golikova

Watchdog says they are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The operational headquarters for control and monitoring the situation with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Russia will consider additional measures to prevent and fight virus at the session on January 31, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Friday.

"On January 31, the operational headquarters will hold a session, at which members will consider additional measures to prevent and fight the coronavirus infection on the territory of Russia," the office said.

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) held a session of the Emergency Committee. The WHO said that 83 cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in 18 other countries, and only seven people out of those did not previously travel to China. In three countries outside of China, the coronavirus was transmitted between people.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latert reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171. The WHO declared the new coronavirus an international public health emergency.