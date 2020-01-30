Watchdog says they are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has refuted the reports about the first case of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Moscow, the watchdog's press service said on Friday.

Telegram account Mash earlier reported that a patient in one of Moscow's infectious disease clinics was disgnosed with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

"The operational headquarters for control and monitoring the situation with the new coronavirus has refuted information reported by the Mash account and other media about the first case of coronavirus in Moscow. According to Rospotrebnadzor's office in Moscow, the results of the lab tests for the new coronavirus came out negative for all patients. Thus, there are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Moscow," the press service said.

The press service added that two laboratories in Moscow are working on the coronavirus, and that patients with an acute virus infection are sent to a hospital. "All patients with a common cold, who were in contact with Chinese citizens in the last two weeks or who visited China in the same period of time, undergo obligatory lab testing for the new coronavirus," the press service noted.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latert reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 18 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, Finland, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan.