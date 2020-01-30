First case of new coronavirus in Moscow not confirmed — authorities

Russia closes border with China in Far East over coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova did not confirm information about the first case of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Moscow.

"We do not confirm this information," the office told reporters on Friday.

Telegram account Mash earlier reported that a patient in one of Moscow's infectious disease clinics was disgnosed with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latert reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 18 other countries.