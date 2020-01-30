Netanyahu’s plane lands in Tel Aviv with pardoned Israeli national Issachar on board

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane has landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with pardoned Israeli national Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa on board. Their arrival was transmitted by leading Israeli TV channels.
Several dozen people with Israeli flags, as well as reporters and photographers, welcomed Netanyahu and Issachar at the airport, TASS reported.
Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, after which he met with Naama and her mother at Vnukovo International Airport, inviting them to board his plane returning to Israel.
Issachar’s case
Naama Issachar, an Israeli and US national, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on April 9, 2019, when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage. On October 11, 2019, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region found Issachar guilty of drug possession and smuggling (Part 1, Section 228 and Part 2, Section 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and sentenced her to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony. The Moscow Regional Court upheld the verdict on December 19.
In October 2019, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin asked Putin to pardon Issachar. On December 6, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he had raised the issue at a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Rome, expressing hope that the Russian president would consider the request to pardon the Israeli national.
During a visit to Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Issachar’s mother, assuring her that "everything will be alright" regarding her daughter. "I am aware of the position of [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] who asks to make an appropriate decision. All that will certainly be taken into account when the final decision is made," Putin said.
On January 26, Issachar made an official pardon appeal. On January 29, Putin decreed to pardon Issachar. "Guided by the principles of humanity, I decree to pardon Naama Issachar, born in 1993, sentenced on October 11, 2019 by the Khimki City Court of the Moscow Region, releasing her from serving the rest of her sentence," Putin’s decree says.