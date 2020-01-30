Netanyahu’s plane lands in Tel Aviv with pardoned Israeli national Issachar on board

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane has landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with pardoned Israeli national Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa on board. Their arrival was transmitted by leading Israeli TV channels.

Several dozen people with Israeli flags, as well as reporters and photographers, welcomed Netanyahu and Issachar at the airport, TASS reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, after which he met with Naama and her mother at Vnukovo International Airport, inviting them to board his plane returning to Israel.

Issachar’s case

Naama Issachar, an Israeli and US national, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on April 9, 2019, when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage. On October 11, 2019, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region found Issachar guilty of drug possession and smuggling (Part 1, Section 228 and Part 2, Section 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and sentenced her to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony. The Moscow Regional Court upheld the verdict on December 19.