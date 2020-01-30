Turkey to take additional measures to stop attacks on civilians in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, January 30. /TASS/. Turkey is intending to introduce additional measures to prevent attacks on peaceful civilians residing in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone. The decision was made by the Turkish National Security Council at its first meeting in 2020 that lasted more than four hours and was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NTV reports.

"Additional measures against attacks targeting peaceful civilians in Idlib will be introduced," the TV channel quoted an excerpt of the final statement.

The council also discussed the situation in Libya and called on all countries "to support efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire.".