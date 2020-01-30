No plans to swap Whelan for Russian citizens jailed in US, says US ambassador

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. There are no plans to exchange US national Paul Whelan, charged in Russia with espionage, for any Russian citizens jailed in the US so far, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told reporters on Thursday after visiting Whelan at a detention facility in Moscow.

"We’re focused on Paul’s case. Paul’s case is a case of an individual whose rights have been denied, who has been detained unfairly and unjustly, without evidence, period," he said, answering a corresponding question.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan visited jailed US national Paul Whelan, accused in Russia of espionage, at a detention facility in Moscow earlier on Thursday, US Embassy Spokesperson Rebecca Ross informed on Twitter. "Paul’s health and welfare are of great concern for the U.S. Government," she wrote.

This was the first time Sullivan has visited Whelan. His predecessor Jon Huntsman repeatedly visited the jailed US national during his term as ambassador.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.