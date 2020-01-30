{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

World Anti-Doping Agency closely monitors situation with spread of novel coronavirus

The new strain of coronavirus, initially found in China, has already been identified in 18 countries

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is closely monitoring the situation regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus and maintains the system of doping tests in line with the schedule, WADA’s press service said in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

"We are aware of the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak and we are closely monitoring the public health warnings that are issued in that regard," the statement from WADA reads.

Read also
Young people and kids least susceptible to the new coronavirus, says Health Ministry

"The safety of athletes and others involved in the anti-doping process is our key concern," according to the statement. "This is not the first time that such an outbreak has occurred (you will remember SARS and, more recently, Zika)."

"The anti-doping system allows for flexibility and cooperation between Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) - including National Anti-Doping Organizations, International Federations, Major Event Organizations etc. - to ensure that the integrity of the program is upheld and that athletes are still being properly tested, despite the outbreak."

"As ADOs are responsible for testing, it is up to these organizations to ensure that the system is maintained, while also operating in line with directives from health, law enforcement and border protection authorities," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in 18 countries, including in Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan.

The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one. The World Health Organization specialists were dispatched to China.

According to China’s authorities, the number of infection cases has exceeded the figure of 7,700, while the number of reported fatalities exceeded 170.

The scale of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus spread has exceeded the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which lasted for half a year. At that time, 5,327 people were infected, and 349 cases were lethal.

Number of coronavirus infections in China springs to 8,100, 171 people died
Medics suspect 12,000 more Chinese citizens of having contracted the new type of coronavirus
Read more
NATO drills indicate preparations for large-scale conflict — Russian General Staff
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said that "military activities are increasing in the Baltic States and Poland, in the Black and Baltic Seas"
Read more
EU blacklists seven more Russians for election in Crimea
According to the EU representative, the council will soon officially announce the decision
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense system gets hypersonic missile
The new missile approaches the target more quickly
Read more
Pneumonia epidemic sparked by coronavirus reported in Beijing, health authority reports
According to updated reports, the number of people infected with China’s coronavirus has reached 101 in Beijing, and one person has died
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
The Siege of Leningrad: 900 days of suffering from Nazi barbarism
January 27th marks the anniversary of the end of the 900-day Siege of Leningrad during WWII
Read more
China hands over coronavirus genome to Russia, enabling scientists to start on vaccine
Russia is in talks with China on evacuating citizens from Hubei province, according to the Consulate General
Read more
Israel begins handover of buildings in Jerusalem’s Old City to Russian church — minister
The complex of buildings was built by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society in 1986, on land bought by Tsar Alexander III in 1859
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
Turkish military convoy crosses Syria border, heads to southern Idlib - TV
According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the Turkish convoy consists of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment
Read more
Russia closes border with China in Far East over coronavirus
By the morning of Thursday the number of those sick exceeded 7,700; no less than 170 died
Read more
Russian military to inspect US military facility in Germany
During their one-day visit, the servicemen will inspect the military facility at its location in peace time
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russian scientists expect achieving quantum supremacy in two years
Currently, the laboratory has two physical platforms for building a quantum computer — the one based on neutral atoms and the other based on photon chips
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Trump, Erdogan discuss Libya ceasefire, ending violence in Syria
US President also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean
Read more
Macron notes Red Army’s role in liberation of Auschwitz
The French leader warned of the danger of the return of antisemitism in Europe
Read more
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China hits 106 — media
4,477 Chinese citizens have been infected
Read more
Putin pardons Israeli national Issachar sentenced in Russia for drug smuggling
Naama Issachar was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in Apri 2019, when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi
Read more
Washington did not discuss ‘Deal of the Century’ with Moscow — Russia’s UN envoy
Trump said earlier that the White House would unveil a plan for peace in the Middle East on Tuesday
Read more
China, France back idea of holding summit of UN Security Council members
As the Russian diplomat pointed out, the international legal architecture, laid at the end of World War II, will remain the key benchmark in overcoming the common challenges
Read more
Syrian army enters Maarat al-Numan in southeastern Idlib
According to the TV channel, the Syrian army has entered Maarat al-Numan, where a major outpost of Jabhat al-Nusra militants is located
Read more
Heavy flamethrowers wipe out enemy force at 50 km distance in Siberia drills
The drills involved more than 500 troops
Read more
Two minors left by their father at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport
Two boys, aged eight and five, have been found unattended at Sheremetyevo’s Terminal D
Read more
Kiev launches corruption investigation involving Obama, Biden, ex-Ukrainian president
Ukrainian lawmaker Renat Kuzmin r explained that the investigation would look into facts expressed by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani regarding corruption in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to Trump’s Mideast peace plan and who’s got Aces High in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Moscow Region’s commission for pardons approves Issachar’s pardoning
The decision was made in view of the girl's positive reference from the prison and absence of malicious intent
Read more
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan might belong to US Air Force — TV
The markings on the plane’s right engine bear resemblance to those belonging to the US Air Force, the channel informs, publishing alleged video footage from the crash site
Read more
Gazprom supplies first billion cubic meters of gas over TurkStream pipeline
Commercial deliveries over the pipeline started on January 1, 2020
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
Roscosmos says first Russian nuclear space tug set for launch in 2030
Before the end of 2030, a testing and experimenting facility must be built, and the future nuclear engine must be perfected on the ground, including conducting resource tests
Read more
Rostec to convert Pantsir transport and loading vehicle into battle machine
The Pantsir system allows loading a cluster of four small-sized missiles instead of a standard one
Read more
Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Algeria - TV
According to preliminary data, two pilots, who were onboard the fighter jet, died
Read more
Kowtowing to his Western handlers: MP bashes Zelensky’s claim of USSR ‘starting WWII’
During his trip to Poland, the Ukrainian president accused the Soviet Union of starting WWII along with Nazi Germany
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter jet celebrates 10 years in the sky
Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010
Read more
Palestine ready for talks with Israel only under Middle East Quartet mediation — Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine "will not accept Washington as the only mediator in the Middle Eastern peace process"
Read more
Young pilots fly Tu-160 strategic bombers in southern Russia drills
The flight personnel practiced piloting techniques, aerial navigation and the procedure of operations in emergencies, the ministry informed
Read more
Pyotr Tolstoy of Russia elected PACE Vice President
A total of 252 out of the 321 PACE lawmakers took part in Tuesday’s voting
Read more
Putin to meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu on January 30 in Moscow
Earlier, Netanyahu’s spokesperson Anna Jonathan-Leus informed that the Israeli PM plans to head for Moscow after visiting Washington to inform the Russian president of the details of the US plan for Middle Eastern regulation
Read more
Japan's diplomat summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over exhibit about Southern Kurils
On show in Tokyo are exhibits substantiating Japan's claims to the Southern Kuril Islands
Read more
About 30 current drugs effective against new coronavirus, says ex-chief sanitary inspector
Twelve of them are medicines that are used to treat the HIV infection
Read more
Press review: Who needs Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ and Russia to fight Iran sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28
Read more
S7’s Embraer made emergency landing in Novosibirsk airport because of technical fault
The Embraer 170 airplane is returning back to the departure airport because the flaps were not up
Read more
Denmark yet to discuss specific vessels for Nord Stream 2 with Nord Stream — DEA
Earlier, the agency explained that the permission of Denmark applies to pipeline construction works, and not to specific vessels
Read more
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S air defense takes down some 100 drones around the world
Pantsir-S system is designed for close-range air protection of civilian and military objects
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr missile systems successfully fought jihad mobiles in Syria
The air defense missile and artillery system Pantsyr, if installed on the coast, is capable of hitting surface targets on the sea, according to the chief designer
Read more