World Anti-Doping Agency closely monitors situation with spread of novel coronavirus

"We are aware of the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak and we are closely monitoring the public health warnings that are issued in that regard," the statement from WADA reads.

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is closely monitoring the situation regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus and maintains the system of doping tests in line with the schedule, WADA’s press service said in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

"The safety of athletes and others involved in the anti-doping process is our key concern," according to the statement. "This is not the first time that such an outbreak has occurred (you will remember SARS and, more recently, Zika)."

"The anti-doping system allows for flexibility and cooperation between Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) - including National Anti-Doping Organizations, International Federations, Major Event Organizations etc. - to ensure that the integrity of the program is upheld and that athletes are still being properly tested, despite the outbreak."

"As ADOs are responsible for testing, it is up to these organizations to ensure that the system is maintained, while also operating in line with directives from health, law enforcement and border protection authorities," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in 18 countries, including in Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan.

The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one. The World Health Organization specialists were dispatched to China.

According to China’s authorities, the number of infection cases has exceeded the figure of 7,700, while the number of reported fatalities exceeded 170.

The scale of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus spread has exceeded the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which lasted for half a year. At that time, 5,327 people were infected, and 349 cases were lethal.