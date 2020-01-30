Swedish foreign minister to visit Moscow on February 4-5

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Swedish colleague Ann Linde on February 4 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"On February 4-5, the Swedish foreign minister will come to Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The talks between both foreign ministers will take place on February 4," Zakharova said.

"They plan to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues and cooperation between Russia and Sweden within regional structures in northern Europe and in the Arctic, and on international affairs, namely taking into account Sweden’s chairmanship at the OSCE in 2021," the diplomat added.