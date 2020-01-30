Netanyahu stresses importance of meeting with Putin

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted a photo on his Twitter account capturing a moment of his handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday.

"An important working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The relations between Israel and Russia have never been so good and strong. Thank you, President Putin," the prime minister said in his comment to the photo in Russian and Hebrew.