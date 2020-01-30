Netanyahu stresses importance of meeting with Putin

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted a photo on his Twitter account capturing a moment of his handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday.
"An important working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The relations between Israel and Russia have never been so good and strong. Thank you, President Putin," the prime minister said in his comment to the photo in Russian and Hebrew.
פגישת עבודה חשובה עם נשיא רוסיה פוטין בקרמלין שבמוסקבה. היחסים בין רוסיה לישראל הם החזקים והטובים ביותר שהיו אי פעם. תודה לך הנשיא פוטין! pic.twitter.com/lgK5nWPn4z— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 30, 2020
Netanyahu arrived in the Kremlin on Thursday with his wife Sara. Ahead of the talks, Putin greeted the Israeli PM's spouse and gave her a bouquet of flowers. Then the Russian president and the Israeli prime minister started talks involving their delegations.