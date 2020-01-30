Vietnamese-Russian relations marked by high level of mutual trust — top diplomat

The Vietnamese foreign minister recalled that the Soviet Union had been one of the first countries in the world to recognize the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and establish diplomatic ties with it 70 years ago

HANOI, January 30. /TASS/. Relations between Vietnam and Russia are marked by a high degree of mutual trust, which contributes to multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in his article timed to 70 years of diplomatic relations between Hanoi and Moscow marked on January 30. He recalled that the Soviet Union had been one of the first countries in the world to recognize the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and establish diplomatic ties with it 70 years ago. "Since then, despite the distance between us, we have maintained spiritual affinity, overcoming difficulties and challenges shoulder to shoulder, preserving and enriching the traditions of special friendship between the peoples of both countries," the top diplomat stressed. The basis of bilateral cooperation

According to Pham Binh Minh, the relations of traditional friendship and cooperation are "an invaluable asset and a solid foundation for the Vietnamese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership at the present time." Interaction mechanisms established in various fields, from foreign policy, defense and security to trade, economy, investment, science, education and humanitarian ties, are constantly being improved. One of the pillars of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership is the oil and gas industry. Along with the Vietsovpetro joint venture, which has been producing oil in Vietnam since 1981, major Russian companies, specifically, Gazprom, Rosneft and Zarubezhneft, have been expanding their involvement in various oil and gas exploration projects on Vietnam’s continental shelf in the interests of both countries. The Rusvietpetro joint venture, which has been developing oil and gas fields in the Nenets Autonomous Region since 2010, has achieved high economic efficiency in Russia. The future of Vietnamese-Russian relations

