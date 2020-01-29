WHO registers signs of human-to-human transmission of novel coronavirus in three states

GENEVA, January 29. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered signs of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in three countries beyond China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"The continued increase in cases and the evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China are of course both deeply concerning," the WHO official said, adding that human-to-human transmission was reported in Vietnam, Germany and Japan.

According to Ghebreyesus, the issue will be raised during the second session of the WHO Emergencies Committee due on January 30.

According to the WHO chief, 68 cases of pneumonia caused by 2019-nCoV were registered beyond China’s borders, in 15 countries.

He explained the relatively low number of cases by the Chinese government’s "extraordinary measures" to contain the outbreak.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV. As of Wednesday, the number of infected persons topped 6,000, more than 130 of them died. Apart from China, the infection was registered in 15 countries. The WHO recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring an international one.