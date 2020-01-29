Russian national Vinnik extradited to France refuses to stop hunger strike, says lawyer

Vinnik "is shocked by what is going on," the lawyer noted, adding that his defendant has been on a hunger strike for already 40 days. "My attempts yesterday and the day before yesterday to convince him to stop the hunger strike, have been nullified by the yesterday’s session of a Paris court," he added. According to him, Vinnik has categorically refused to stop the hunger strike, saying that "the lawyers will be helpless there where there is no law for him".

PARIS, January 29./TASS/. Russian bitcoin suspect Alexander Vinnik, who was last week extradited from Greece to France, refuses to stop a hunger strike that he went on to protest against the violation of his rights by European courts, Vinnik's lawyer Timofey Musatov told journalists on Wednesday.

Musatov said that at the moment, Vinnik is in French capital city’s Salpetriere Hospital "designed as a prison". His physical condition is awful, the lawyer said. "Yesterday made it clear to him that the justice system in France won’t be any better than in Greece. Yesterday’s session of a Paris court was held with a blatant violation of all his rights," the lawyer stressed.

"An absolutely ill person, whose fate is clearly being decided at the moment, was not allowed to say a word in his own defense during the court session," Musatov added.

On January 28, the Paris court decided to leave Alexander Vinnik deported from Greece under arrest, Musatov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The lawyers' objections and protests over allowing only the prosecutor to speak - that neither lawyers nor the defendant were allowed to talk - were left unacknowledged," he added. "Of course, we will have ten days to file an appeal. An appeal will be filed," Musatov stressed.

On January 23, Russian IT specialist Alexander Vinnik, detained in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4 billion-$9 billion, was extradited to France. The final decision was made by the State Council - the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian national dismissed all charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home.