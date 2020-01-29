Chinese officials urge against avoiding those who left Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

TASS, January 29. Chinese authorities have pleaded with citizens not to avoid those who fled Wuhan after the city was hit by the coronavirus outbreak. China’s National Health Commission representative Wu Hao told a briefing that "novel coronavirus is the common enemy, not the Wuhan residents," Xin Jing Bao newspaper reports.

On January 26, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang revealed that more than 5 million Wuhan residents left the city for the Lunar New Year holidays and due to the pneumonia epidemics caused by coronavirus 2019-nCoV. After that, many users of Weibo, Chinese social network, shared their concerns online that the virus could be spread by the Wuhan residents.