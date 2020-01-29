US ‘deal of the century’ is capitulation before Israeli occupation — Syrian ministry

"This project represents capitulation before the Israeli occupation and confirms that the US and Israel are hostile towards the Arab nation," says the ministry’s statement communicated by SANA news agency.

TASS, January 29. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has blasted the plan of Israeli-Palestinian settlement dubbed ‘deal of the century’ proposed by US President Donald Trump.

The statement also underscores that the US policy in the Middle East "serves interests of Israel and its expansionist intentions at the expense of legitimate rights of Arab nations."

"Syria demands that the [UN] Security Council denounce the US contempt for international legitimacy and reminds that UN resolutions call for an end to the Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories," the statement notes.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed key details of his Middle Eastern plan at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. As a condition for peaceful process, the US leader said that Palestinian authorities should seize supporting Hamas radical movement operating in the Gaza Strip as well as renounce means of armed fighting. At the same time, Trump described Jerusalem as Israel’s "undivided capital" and announced the US intention to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements founded on Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu backed Trump’s plan and expressed willingness to immediately engage in peace talks with Palestinians. In turn, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas rejected US president’s proposals, branding them as a plot, while Hamas slammed the plan, saying that it is not worth the ink it is printed in.