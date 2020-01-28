US ambassador will inform Russia about Trump's plan for MidEast settlement — official

"We will have all of our Ambassadors around the world, we’ll send out a cable to them, and they’ll be instructed to talk to their host Governments about this," Ortagus said.

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will inform the Russian authorities about the plan for Middle Eastern settlement proposed by US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus told TASS.

"And, of course, you know we have Ambassador Sullivan who used to be our Deputy Secretary, who is our new Ambassador to Russia. And I have every confidence that he’ll be talking to his counterparts in the Russian Government about this plan," Ortagus added.

When asked on whether Washington plans to send a special envoy to Russia to discuss the plan for Middle Eastern settlement, Ortagus said: "Not that I am aware of. I’d have to doublecheck on that. I think it will be with Ambassador Sullivan."

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the "deal of the century" — a plan for Middle Eastern settlement on the basis of the two-state solution. Special attention is focused on the status of Jerusalem, border issues, security guarantees, a free trade zone, prisoners and refugees, and the rules for further negotiations.

“This Vision would achieve mutual recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and Palestine as the nation-state of the Palestinian people — each with equal civil rights for all its citizens. The plan designates defensible borders for the State of Israel and does not ask Israel to compromise on the safety of its people, affording them overriding security responsibility for land west of the Jordon River. For Palestinians, the Vision delivers significant territorial expansion, allocating land roughly comparable in size to the West Bank and Gaza for establishing a Palestinian State. Transportation links would allow efficient movement between Gaza and the West Bank, as well as throughout Palestine. The plan does not call for uprooting any people, Arab or Jew, from their homes,” the White House said. However Jerusalem, according to Trump, “will remain the sovereign capital of the State of Israel, and it should remain an undivided city.”

As a condition for the peace process, Trump cited the Palestinian authorities’ refusal from supporting the Hamas radical movement operating in Gaza and from methods of armed confrontation. The plan suggests more than 50 billion US dollars be facilitated in new investments over ten years as support to the settlement efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Trump's plan and said he is ready to start talks with Palestine. However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan.