Losses from suspending tours to China estimated at several million dollars

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Outbound tourism market players can suffer losses worth several million dollars because of suspension in sales of tours to China due to the coronavirus spread, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said on Tuesday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Certainly, damages for the business are huge, primarily for the inbound, rather than for outbound tourism, because the Chinese market is among the leading and consistently growing ones. The amount of such losses is difficult for estimation so far," she said.

Major operators suspended sales of tours to China last week in accordance with recommendations of the Russian tourism authority. Market players also announced plans of bringing their clients back to Russia.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of infection in China exceeded 4,550 people, while the death toll has risen to 106. Further to China, coronavirus cases were reported in fourteen other countries, including first cases confirmed in Germany and Cambodia. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.