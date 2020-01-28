Neo-Nazi ideas begin to spread in countries that contributed to Victory — Russian military

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Some countries that contributed to the victory in World War II today see a resurgence of Nazi ideology, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, chief of the main military-political department, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said on Tuesday.

"It so happened that the victory of the forces of light over darkness and the demonic spirit in the disguise of Nazi ideology has not become final. There has been a resurgence of Neo-Nazism in many countries, including those, however strange this might seem, which in 1945 contributed to the defeat of Nazi Germany. Monuments to Red Army soldiers are being torn down massively in Poland, the Baltic countries, Ukraine and others," Kartapolov said at the 8th Christmas Parliamentary Meetings within the framework of the 28th International Christmas Educational Readings entitled Great Victory: the Heritage and Successors.

He believes that more efforts should be exerted for protecting historical memory and preventing falsifications of history.

"Russia’s armed forces are the true successors of those victors," Kartapolov said.

As an example he mentioned the Defense Ministry’s efforts to build the main church of the Russian Armed Forces and a memorial complex Road of Memory in the theme park Patriot near Moscow. About 15 million entries including the names of World War II victims and one million photographs were scanned for the Road of Memory project’s database.

"The Victory is the bond that keeps the people united and committed to a common morale and common values in defiance of the borders and the emergence of new states in the territory of the former Soviet Union," Kartapolov said.

"I do hope that through common efforts we will achieve the main goal - that of making the Victory the main landmark of national identity and preserve it in the historical memory of our people," he stated.