Hotels, tourist sites in Moscow under special control amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Hotels and tourist sites in Moscow have been taken under special control due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

"We are taking hotels and tourist sites under special control. If there are alarming signals, medical teams will be immediately dispatched there to check everyone," he wrote.

According to the Russian consumer watchdog, no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country yet.