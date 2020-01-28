Hotels, tourist sites in Moscow under special control amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Hotels and tourist sites in Moscow have been taken under special control due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Tuesday.
"We are taking hotels and tourist sites under special control. If there are alarming signals, medical teams will be immediately dispatched there to check everyone," he wrote.
According to the Russian consumer watchdog, no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country yet.
"Moscow is 6,500 kilometers away from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the epidemic, but lots of people travel through our city, including tourists, businessmen and students. Although Chinese authorities have put restrictions on organized tours to other countries, there still are a lot of [Chinese] tourists in Moscow who came here before the restriction had been introduced," the Moscow mayor added.
On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.
According to recent data, over 4,500 cases of patients infected with the virus and 106 deaths have been confirmed in China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of national concern but refrained from declaring it an international emergency.