S7 passengers can refund or exchange their flight tickets to China

An official with the carrier’s press service told TASS, the procedure of exchange or refunding will be free.

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Passengers of S7 can refund of exchange their flight tickets to China, the airline said in a statement.

Tickets with the departure date from January 24 to February 10 can be refunded, while the tickets with departure no later than February 29 can be exchanged. The company made this decision amid the outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

"S7 Airlines offers passengers the opportunity to arrange an emergency return or exchange of air tickets if the flight route contains destinations to/from China or Hong Kong with departure between January 24 and February 10, 2020 inclusive. Passengers can exchange air tickets under the same fare and route for the departure dates no later than February 29, 2020, "the report said.

S7 also recalled that according to the "recommendation of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare, operational plans for crew actions in the context of complicating the epidemiological situation have been updated."

Earlier on Monday, it became known that a number of Russian airlines are stopping charter flights to China. Such intentions were reported by Azur Air, Nordwind and iFly.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

Now the number of confirmed cases of infection in China reached 2,027 people, while the death toll is 57. Also, 2,700 people are suspected to be infected, cases of the disease have been reported in almost all regions of China, including Beijing and Shanghai.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.