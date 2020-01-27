At least 140 Russians located in Wuhan and Hubei province

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the People’s Republic of China is aware of at least 140 Russian citizens currently located in the Hubei province and its administrative center Wuhan, where a new type of coronavirus appeared, embassy spokesman Georgy Yegorov informed TASS on Monday.

"We maintain contact with all of them. The Russian embassy fulfils all their requests, demands, including those related to food and water supply, working together with the Chinese Foreign Ministry and local government bodies," the diplomat said. "We try to resolve all issues manually," he added.

The diplomat added that a Russian student from Wuhan University had complained to the embassy over the lack of protective masks, after which the embassy contacted the university administration to resolve this issue. "In general, these 140 people inform us that they are provided with everything they need," he noted.

"According to Chinese officials, the situation in Wuhan and the Hubei province is under control," Yegorov said.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China exceeded 2,700 with 80 deaths reported. The new type of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries - Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The WHO recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring an international one.