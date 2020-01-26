Over 100 remain in hospitals after powerful quake in Turkey - Erdogan

ANKARA, January 26. /TASS/. More than 100 people, who were injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey, remain in hospital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"By now, the death toll has reached 31. Some 1,607 people were hurt in the earthquake, and 1,503 of them have been already discharged. Another 104 people continue undergoing treatment," the Turkish leader told NTV television before flying to Algeria.

On Saturday, Erdogan visited the Elazig province, which was seriously hit by the earthquake.

According to Turkey’s Directorate of Disaster and Emergency, the 6.8 magnitude quake occurred on January 24 in the eastern Elazig province, home to nearly 400,000 people.

The epicenter of the tremor that also affected the neighboring province of Malatya was located at a depth of 10 km. The aftershocks were felt in many regions of the country and also in Israel, Iraq and Syria.