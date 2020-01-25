Armenian premier says may hold meeting with Azerbaijani leader at Munich conference

YEREVAN, January 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a big press conference on Saturday he might meet with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich security conference that would take place in mid-February.

The Armenian premier’s press conference was broadcast live from the town of Kapan in the country’s south by local TV channels.

"At present, there is no such an agreement [on a meeting with Aliyev] but I do not rule out such a possibility and we are discussing this possibility," the Armenian premier said, adding that he viewed such meetings positively.

The Armenian premier said that he personally, the president of Azerbaijan and the head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic bore responsibility for regional stability and peace. "This is personal responsibility and joint responsibility," he said.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region declared its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed conflict of 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabah and seven neighboring areas. The negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group headed by three co-chairs (Russia, US and France) have been going on since 1992.