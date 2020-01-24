UNSC permanent members’ leaders could meet in May or September

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The leaders of the five permanent member nations of the United Nations Security Council, or Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France, could gather for a meeting in May or September, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Of course, we will discuss when such a meeting could be organized - either ahead of the May NPT (Nuclear nonproliferation Treaty) review conference or ahead or during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Organization. I think the implementation of this initiative would be very useful for international peace and security," he said.

A high-profile event marking the 75th anniversary of the organization will take place during the session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020.

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum earlier on Thursday, Putin suggested organizing a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. He said such a meeting could be held "in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." Moscow, in his words, is ready "for such a serious discussion" and plans to send corresponding messages of these countries’ leaders without delay.