Second case of new coronavirus confirmed in Japan — ministry

TOKYO, January 24. /TASS/. One more person was hospitalized in Japan with new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday.

A 40-year-old Chinese citizen who recently returned from Wuhan has been hospitalized in Tokyo on suspicion of having contracted the new coronavirus, the ministry said. This is the second confirmed case of the new coronavirus for Japan. The ministry calls on people to stay calm but recommends wearing masks and wash hands regularly.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as the elderly and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

According to latest reports, the number of infected persons in China reached 644. Eighteen people died from the coronavirus. Several cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in other countries - three in Thailand, two in Vietnam, one each in South Korea, Singapore, Japan and the United States.

On Thursday, the WHO announced that "it is still too early" to declare the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.