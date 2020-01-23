Chinese tourists massively cancel trips from Wuhan to Russia — travel association

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Chinese tourists from China, who were expected to fly to Russia from the airport of Wuhan, massively cancel their trips, Alexander Kukolev, adviser on migration security for the World without Borders travel association, told TASS Thursday.

Representatives of the tourist industry attribute this to the impossibility of departure from a local airport, he said.

According to recent data, the number of people infected with new-type coronavirus in China exceeded 600 people. The virus killed 18 residents, while 95 of those infected are in critical condition. More than 5,800 people were in close contact with the sick, all of them were placed in quarantine.

"There is a massive cancellation of arrivals to Russia by [tourist] groups form from Wuhan to Moscow. We are observing this trend. We attribute this to the fact that Wuhan has been closed off by the decision of the Chinese authorities. <...> We know about the cancellation of the arrival of seven groups on January 26-30 and February 2. Most likely, they will not arrive, and this is only [the number of people that goes] through our association," the official said.

According to Kukolev, tour operators are reporting about Chinese tourists who will not be able to fly to Russia. In addition, all employees of the World Without Borders Association working at border checkpoints in contact with Chinese tourists were instructed to work in flu masks.

The World Without Borders Travel Association was formed in 2002 by a number of large Russian tour operators engaged in the reception of foreign tourists in order to jointly promote the Russian national tourism product on the international market and develop Russian-Chinese tourism. Today, the association unites nearly 200 enterprises working with the Chinese tourism market.