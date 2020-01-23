Bavarian minister president to meet with Putin in Moscow next week

BERLIN, January 23. /TASS/. Minister President of Bavaria (Germany) Markus Soder will visit Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Soder told reporters on Thursday in Munich.

"The visit is approved by the federal government and [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel," the DPA agency quotes him as saying. "This is a working visit," he noted.

The meeting with Putin is set to take place on January 29. The Bavarian minister will be accompanied by Chair of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger and Bavarian State Minister Florian Herrmann. The agenda of the visit includes meetings with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and representatives of civil society.

Former Minister President of Bavaria Horst Seehofer met with Putin twice in 2017: once in Moscow and once on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.