Leaders of over 40 states lay wreaths in honor of Holocaust victims

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, along with monarchs, prime ministers and leaders of 40 states, have laid wreaths in honor of 6 million Holocaust victims killed by Nazi Germany and its supporters during the Second World War. The memorial ceremony was held on Thursday at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem within the framework of the World Holocaust Forum. The ceremony was transmitted by leading Israeli TV channels.

At the start of the ceremony, Holocaust survivors Colette Avital and Rose Moskowitz lit a memorial torch in memory of those killed by the Nazi regime. Following that, heads of state and government laid wreaths of red, white and yellow flowers.

The World Holocaust Forum was held on Thursday at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem under the patronage of the Israeli president.